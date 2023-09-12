LWMC sets up anti-smog squad

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has established an Anti-Smog squad here on Monday.
The special squad was formed on the directions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, which aimed at mitigating the harmful impact of smog in the City. CEO Babar Sahib Din visited Liberty Chowk to oversee the operations of the Anti-Smog Squad.
During this visit, the squad also organised an awareness walk to engage the community in the fight against smog. CEO emphasised the squad's crucial role in scraping, sweeping, and washing activities in high Air Quality Index (AQI) areas. These measures were instrumental in reducing smog in the atmosphere.
Babar Sahib Din diligently inspected the mechanical sweepers, washers, and sprinkling machines and also issued instructions to continue the water-sprinkling efforts during the day shift in high Air Quality Index (AQI) areas.
He actively participated in the anti-smog awareness walk at Liberty Chowk, emphasising the ongoing awareness campaigns taking place in various parts of the City. LWMC's community mobilisers were going door to door to educate residents about smog prevention measures, he said and also monitored the intensified scraping activities to rid the roadsides of dirt and the continuation of street cleaning.
LAHORE:The Emergency Services Department commemorated the victims of Baldia Town, Karachi, and Bund Road, Lahore...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Punjab...
LAHORE:The United States Consulate General in Lahore and the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade are poised to...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has said the entire nation paid homage to the founder of...
Lahore:The federal government has announced a budget of Rs800 million for cochlear implant surgeries for current...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that best possible education for children of police...