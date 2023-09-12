LWMC sets up anti-smog squad

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has established an Anti-Smog squad here on Monday.

The special squad was formed on the directions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, which aimed at mitigating the harmful impact of smog in the City. CEO Babar Sahib Din visited Liberty Chowk to oversee the operations of the Anti-Smog Squad.

During this visit, the squad also organised an awareness walk to engage the community in the fight against smog. CEO emphasised the squad's crucial role in scraping, sweeping, and washing activities in high Air Quality Index (AQI) areas. These measures were instrumental in reducing smog in the atmosphere.

Babar Sahib Din diligently inspected the mechanical sweepers, washers, and sprinkling machines and also issued instructions to continue the water-sprinkling efforts during the day shift in high Air Quality Index (AQI) areas.

He actively participated in the anti-smog awareness walk at Liberty Chowk, emphasising the ongoing awareness campaigns taking place in various parts of the City. LWMC's community mobilisers were going door to door to educate residents about smog prevention measures, he said and also monitored the intensified scraping activities to rid the roadsides of dirt and the continuation of street cleaning.