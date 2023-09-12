CM approves promotion of 24 PMS officers

LAHORE:After the recommendation of Provincial Selection Board-I (PSB-I), the chief minister has approved the promotion of 24 PMS (ex-PSS) officers to BS-19, while cases of four officers have been deferred due to incomplete service record or non-completion of probationary period in the present scale of BS-18 which is mandatory for the promotion to the next grade.

According to the available documents promotion cases of Arroj-ul-Hassan, Additional Secretary Irrigation South Punjab, Shahid Farooq (proceeded on long leave), Awais Nawaz, Deputy Secretary L&NFBE Department and Abdul Razzaq, Secretary Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Lahore, have been deferred.

The officers whose cases for promotion to BS-19 have been cleared included Hasnain Abbas, Additional Secretary Irrigation South Punjab, Khalid Masood (presently at the disposal of DG ACE), Muhammad Ansar, Director Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI) P&D Board, Tariq Mahmood Awan, Additional Secretary Higher Education South Punjab, Muhammad Rashid, Additional Secretary LG&CD South Punjab, Muhammad Hamza, Additional Secretary Public Prosecution Department, Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Additional Secretary to Punjab Governor Secretariat, Ijaz Joiya, Director Mines & Mineral Directorate, Khalid Pervaiz DC Layyah, Sajid Bashir, Additional Secretary LG&CD, Abdul Rauf, Cane Commissioner Punjab, Zahid Manzoor, Additional Secretary (P&T) S&GAD, Kashif Manzoor, Deputy Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation (PHF), Amanullah, Additional Secretary (Regulations) S&GAD, Nabila Javed, Secretary Punjab Commission on Women Status, Muzammil Bashir, Additional Secretary SH&ME Department South Punjab, Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary SH&ME Department, Shahid Saleem, Additional Secretary Higher Education, Tayyab Zia, Additional Secretary Energy Department, Abdul Razzaq, Additional Secretary CM Office, Shahid Ismail Mirza, Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies Punjab, Dr Athar Saeed, Deputy Secretary (Training) MPDD and Muhammad Zubair, Deputy Secretary (Service Matters) Chief Secretary Office.