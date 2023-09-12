20 cops declared Ghazi

LAHORE:On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Ghazi Committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office in which the cases sent from various districts, units and field formations, including Lahore were reviewed and the committee recommended to declare 20 officers Ghazi. On the recommendations of the committee, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave the final approval to declare these officers and personnel Ghazis.

IG Punjab said that the names of Ghazi officers will be engraved on the Ghazi wall in the CPO. They will be entitled to benefits under the Ghazi package, including silver medals. DSPs Syed Sohail Hussain Kazmi, Saeed Ahmed, Inspectors Arshad Jalal, Ghulam Sarwar and M Farooq, Sub-Inspector Saeed Sarwar, Constables Ghulam Abbas, Amir Amanullah Khan, Asad Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Abbas Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Aqeel Akram, Rasheed Ahmed, M Ishaq, Ayaz Ahmed, Muzamil Abbas, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Iqbal were among those declared Ghazi. These officers were seriously injured due to bullets in encounters with terrorists and dacoits.