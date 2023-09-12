20 cops declared Ghazi

LAHORE:On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Ghazi Committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office in which the cases sent from various districts, units and field formations, including Lahore were reviewed and the committee recommended to declare 20 officers Ghazi. On the recommendations of the committee, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave the final approval to declare these officers and personnel Ghazis.
IG Punjab said that the names of Ghazi officers will be engraved on the Ghazi wall in the CPO. They will be entitled to benefits under the Ghazi package, including silver medals. DSPs Syed Sohail Hussain Kazmi, Saeed Ahmed, Inspectors Arshad Jalal, Ghulam Sarwar and M Farooq, Sub-Inspector Saeed Sarwar, Constables Ghulam Abbas, Amir Amanullah Khan, Asad Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Abbas Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Aqeel Akram, Rasheed Ahmed, M Ishaq, Ayaz Ahmed, Muzamil Abbas, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Iqbal were among those declared Ghazi. These officers were seriously injured due to bullets in encounters with terrorists and dacoits.
LAHORE:The Emergency Services Department commemorated the victims of Baldia Town, Karachi, and Bund Road, Lahore...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with Punjab...
LAHORE:The United States Consulate General in Lahore and the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade are poised to...
LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has said the entire nation paid homage to the founder of...
Lahore:The federal government has announced a budget of Rs800 million for cochlear implant surgeries for current...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that best possible education for children of police...