LDA officers ordered to speed up work

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the One Window Cell officers to speed up the work so that the citizens should not have to wait unnecessarily for the processing of their applications. He issued these directions during his visit to LDA One Window Cell here on Monday.

He visited the Senior Citizen Counter, Overseas Counter and other counters established at the cell and inquired about the problems being faced by the citizens.

LDA DG took feedback from the citizens who came to the One Window Cell about the working of the staff. The citizens gave several suggestions for further improvement of the One Window Cell.

Commissioner Lahore directed that documents should be delivered to senior citizens at their homes. He said that LDA is providing services to senior citizens above 75 years of age absolutely free at their doorsteps.

He also presided over the meeting on issues and performance of One Window Cell. The directors of both the shifts of One Window Cell gave briefing about the performance of their respective shifts. They said that the approval of the residential plan of the private housing schemes was now being done in three days instead of 30 days.