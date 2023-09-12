Medicine hoarders to face strict action: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has warned hoarders of medicine that strict action would be taken against them. The minister revealed that the government has launched a mobile application for providing accurate information to the citizens about the availability of medicine in the market.

Addressing a meeting of the Provincial Drugs Quality Control Board, the minister said that the mobile application would also point out those responsible for artificial shortage of medicine by illegally stocking the drugs and for selling them on higher prices. Citizens could install Mobile Application namely ‘Drug Shortage Report’ from Google Play Store and they could now inform the government about the shortage, non-availability or overpricing of any drugs in the market through this App, he added.

The minister observed that those who earn unlawful profits by selling drugs at higher prices commit sinful act. Dr Jamal Nasir directed that the prescribed parameters and standards set for chemist shops should strictly be followed and SOPs regarding temperature, light and dust should be implemented in letter and spirit at chemists’ shops and pharmacies for maintaining quality of medicines. The minister said that those operating medical stores without licence should close them down immediately or be ready to face the consequences. In case an unauthorised medical store is discovered anywhere, the relevant drug inspector will be held responsible for this, informed the minister.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the pharmaceutical companies operating in Punjab should adhere to international standards for manufacturing medicines. Quality standards and safety protocols should be honestly followed during the preparation of medicines, he maintained. He directed that a comprehensive system should also be devised for solving the problems of pharmaceutical companies and redress of legitimate complaints.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that the Quality Control Board was rendering valuable services to ensure the supply of quality medicines in Punjab and all cases were being heard on merit. He said that new cases should also be taken up as soon as possible. He said that availability of quality medicine was the basic right of the people and the government was playing its role in ensuring provision of quality medicine to the people.

Director General Health Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal and DG Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail besides other relevant officers and pharmaceutical experts participated in the meeting.