CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Sheher Galiyan Aur Sehra

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarfraz Musawir. Titled ‘Sheher Galiyan Aur Sehra’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

Views with a Difference

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works GN Qazi, Qasim Bugti, Mariya Shaikh, Najma Bukhari, Ariba Akhlaque and Maqbool Jatoi. Titled ‘Views with a Difference’, the show will run at the gallery until September 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Of Claws and Crowns

The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Veera Rustomji. Titled ‘Of Claws and Crowns’, the show will run at the gallery until September 18. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Only Human

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sara Khan Pathan. Titled ‘Only Human’, the show will run at the gallery until September 21. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.