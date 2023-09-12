CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until October 8, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.
Sheher Galiyan Aur Sehra
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarfraz Musawir. Titled ‘Sheher Galiyan Aur Sehra’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Views with a Difference
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works GN Qazi, Qasim Bugti, Mariya Shaikh, Najma Bukhari, Ariba Akhlaque and Maqbool Jatoi. Titled ‘Views with a Difference’, the show will run at the gallery until September 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Of Claws and Crowns
The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Veera Rustomji. Titled ‘Of Claws and Crowns’, the show will run at the gallery until September 18. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Only Human
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sara Khan Pathan. Titled ‘Only Human’, the show will run at the gallery until September 21. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Asim Qaimkhani conducted an introductory meeting on Monday, highlighting the...
Police on Monday found the body of a suspect who had been wanted by the police for involvement in various criminal...
On the third day of the Pakistan Theater Festival under way at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, a programme...
Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar directed officials of the provincial excise and taxation...
An anti-terrorism court has acquitted four accused who were said to have links with banned separatist outfits in...
The consul general of Sri Lanka in Karachi in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau on Monday started a...