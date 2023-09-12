Importance of proactive policing underscored

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Asim Qaimkhani conducted an introductory meeting on Monday, highlighting the importance of proactive policing.

He convened this introductory meeting with West Range officers at his office in Zone West, Gulberg. The meeting saw the participation of key figures, including the SSPs of District Central and District West, as well as SPs responsible for Investigation in the two districts, along with divisional SPs and SDPOs.

During his first meeting since assuming the role of DIG for the West Range, Qaimkhani engaged in discussions about the overall law and order situation. He placed a strong emphasis on the necessity of active police patrolling in the area. Additionally, he called for reorganisation and optimisation of the intelligence section to enhance its effectiveness.