Wanted criminal found shot dead in Malir

Police on Monday found the body of a suspect who had been wanted by the police for involvement in various criminal activities. The discovery took place near the Security Printing Press in the Malir area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Model Colony police station.
Upon receiving a tip-off, police officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. There, the victim was identified as 37-year-old Yusuf, originally from Rawalpindi.
Yusuf had suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest. Initial investigations suggested that his body might had been discarded from a rickshaw. The police had confirmed that the suspect was a known criminal with pending warrants. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently underway.
