Excise dept told to activate narcotics control wing, launch operation against drug mafia

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar directed officials of the provincial excise and taxation department on Monday to launch an operation against the drug mafia and coordinate with other relevant agencies to curb the menace of narcotics.

“The drug trade in educational institutions and the presence of drug addicts in parks and markets are unacceptable; therefore, the excise police in collaboration with district police and the Anti-Narcotics Force must start a clean-up operation and keep me posted about progress every week,” he said while presiding over a meeting of the department.

The CM was told by the officials concerned that the taxes levied and collected by the excise department include Motor Vehicle Tax, Infrastructure Cess, Excise Duty, tax on professions, and Employment and Entertainment Duty and Cotton Fee.

Excise Secretary Atif Rehman, talking about the Excise Duty, said his department controlled the manufacturing and sale of excisable articles such as intoxicating liquor (rectified spirit, denatured spirit, and methanol.

The CM was told that the excise department launched the system of the payment of Motor Vehicle Tax through online system/web portal and alternative delivery mechanism in October 2020.

The excise department has introduced a security featured MVR smart card recently, replacing the Motor Vehicle Registration Book. A telephone helpline service for the Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Department has also been introduced recently.

Baqar directed the department to activate its narcotics control wing and develop close coordination with district police and the ANF. “You have a separate force for the purpose and you should involve them in curbing drug trafficking and peddling,” he said, addressing the officials concerned.