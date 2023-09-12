76 more illegal Afghan residents arrested

The police continued their crackdown on Afghan nationals illegally residing in the city and arrested 76 more suspects on Monday.

According to District East SSP Irfan Bahadur, raids were conducted in Sharea Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, PECHS, Aziz Bhatti and New Town areas, and a total of 42 Afghan residents were arrested. Cases have been registered against the suspects under the Foreigners Act, and an investigation has been initiated.

In District Keamari, police conducted raids and arrested 32 Afghan residents in a crackdown conducted on directives of SSP Arif Islam Rao, said the police spokesperson. The spokesperson said that three Afghan nationals were arrested in the limits of the Saeedabad Police Station, four in Ittehad Town, one in Madina Colony, four in Site A-Section, four in Pak Colony, seven in Jackson and nine in Docks Police Station.