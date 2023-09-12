Cop injured in encounter with robbers

A police constable sustained injuries during a shootout with robbers in Sohrab Goth’s Machar Colony. According to District East SSP Irfan Bahadur, the incident occurred when a motorcycle squad of police constables, consisting of Asif and Sardar, was on patrol duty. They encountered the suspects, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.
In the midst of the confrontation, Constable Asif, despite being injured, bravely apprehended the suspect identified as Gulab, who was also injured during the encounter. A pistol was seized from Gulab's possession. The police have filed a case in connection with the incident.
