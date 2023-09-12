Seminary teacher wounded in North Nazimabad six days ago dies

A seminary teacher who was wounded in a firing incident about six days ago in North Nazimabad succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday.

Hafiz Khurram Shahzad, a teacher, his student Madni, and another person, Naveed, were wounded in the attack on the night between last Tuesday and Wednesday while they were returning from a wedding in North Nazimabad.

Three unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire on them. As a result, Shahzad, Madni and Naveed were injured, but another man accompanying them, Altaf, remained unharmed. Shahzad sustained severe injuries in his head and shoulder, and was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in a critical state where he breathed his last on Monday.

The deceased was a teacher at the Markaz ul Uloomil Islamia Academy in the Old City area and was the father of four children. He hailed from Sargodha region in Punjab. Shahzad was returning from the wedding ceremony of an acquaintance from his seminary. His funeral prayers were held in the Kharadar area and attended by a large number of people. Later, he was laid to rest at the Mewa Shah Graveyard. Police said the attackers were yet to be arrested.