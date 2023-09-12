Pak weightlifters vow to do their best at Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Asian Games-bound weightlifting trio Usman Amjad Rathore, Abdullah Butt and Furqan Anwar on Monday expressed their resolve to do their best in the quadrennial event slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Pakistan will miss its ace weightlifter and the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nooh Dastgir Butt in the Asian Games.

Nooh did not attend the trials for the Asian Games and the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) did not send his entry for the Asian Games mainly due to a big misunderstanding between the weightlifter and the PWF.

“Preparation is going well and I will try to put in my best,” Usman Amjad Rathore told ‘The News’ on Monday. Usman will compete in the 109 kg weight category in the quadrennial event.

“It depends on the situation. If your body works then you lift the weight and sometimes world’s leading weightlifters also flop,” Usman said.

He said that clean and jerk is his strength. “My target is to lift 140kg plus in snatch and 180kg plus in clean and jerk inshaAllah,” he said.

“In the last Asian Championship in October in 2022 I lifted 144kg and 186kg in snatch and clean and jerk, respectively,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Butt said that he had featured last year in the Asian Championship and he has raised his capacity ahead of the Asian Games.

“Every athlete goes for a medal but you know Asia is tough as far as weightlifting is concerned. The world’s leading weightlifters belong to this belt,” Abdullah told The News.

“The medallists of the Asian Games get the world level medals. We lack facilities which should have been there for preparing elite athletes. I hope I will hold a position near medal,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah, who will play in super heavyweight (109+) and is a pharmacy graduate, said that weightlifting is very expensive. “Our equipment, which is very expensive, loses its gloss within a year. Nike shoes, which are also very expensive, get worn out. It’s very tough for a weightlifter to meet his expenses,” Abdullah said.