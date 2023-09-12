Haris out of Asia Cup

LAHORE: Haris Rauf, who has been the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 Asia Cup so far with nine wickets in three matches, will not participate in the remainder of the tournament.

This decision was officially confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement released on Monday, just before the reserve day of the India-Pakistan Super 4 match.

The statement from PCB explained, "As a precautionary measure, Haris Rauf will no longer be bowling in the ongoing Asia Cup Super 4 match against India. He experienced some discomfort in his right flank during yesterday's match. Subsequently, a precautionary MRI scan was performed, which revealed no tear. He is currently under the observation and care of the team's medical staff."

Pakistan's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, provided additional insight, stating, "Haris started feeling discomfort in his oblique muscle last night, and a scan showed some inflammation. Given the upcoming World Cup, this decision is precautionary, and we will rely on other bowlers to complete the remaining overs."

Haris had made a significant impact in the tournament, especially in the India-Pakistan match where he managed to take three wickets. He forms a formidable pace trio, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, who have collectively taken 68 wickets in the 50-overs format this year. These three fast bowlers were seen as a crucial strength for Pakistan going into the ODI World Cup next month.