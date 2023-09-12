Saad cracks century, Safi gets 8 wickets in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Saad Naseem of Lahore Whites cracked an unbeaten century and Ahmed Safi Abdullah of Faisalabad got eight wickets on the second day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy cricket tournament on Monday.

In the clash between Lahore Whites and Lahore Blues at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Blues were bowled out for 248 runs, including impressive half-centuries from Hussain Talat and Junaid Ali. Ahmed Basheer took four wickets, and Aamir Jamal contributed with three wickets. In response, Lahore Whites concluded the day with 254 runs on the board, losing seven wickets.

The highlight of the day was Saad Naseem's outstanding unbeaten century, as he scored 103 runs, featuring ten fours and one six.

In the match between Multan Region and Faisalabad Region at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Rawalpindi, Multan were bowled out for 233 runs in the first innings, with Zain Abbas top-scoring with 65 runs. Ahmed Safi Abdullah, the slow left-arm spinner from Faisalabad, emerged as the star, taking eight wickets for 62 runs.

Faisalabad Region ended the day at 178 runs, with five players dismissed. Asif Ali remained unbeaten on 62 runs, having hit twelve fours and two sixes.

In the match between Rawalpindi and FATA at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, FATA, who began their innings at 196 for five, were eventually bowled out for 318 runs.

Mohammad Sarwar led the charge with an impressive 76, featuring eight fours and two sixes. Earlier, on the first day, Mohammad Usman fell just short of a century with 99 runs, while Khushdil Shah contributed 64 runs. Bilawal Bhatti played a key role for Rawalpindi, taking four wickets for 89 runs.

Rawalpindi, in reply, managed to score 129 runs in their first innings, losing eight wickets. Samin Gill showcased a stellar bowling performance, securing six wickets while conceding 41 runs.