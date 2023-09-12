3-day tennis coaching camp commences

KARACHI: A three-day tennis coaching camp under the supervision of International Tennis Federation Level 1 coach commenced at Public School in Hyderabad on Monday.
The camp was inaugurated by the school principal Nasir ud Din Sheikh. The coaching panel comprised Zubaid Gul, Munir Ahmed, Gul Sher and M Ali. A big number of players participated in the camp.
“More such coaching camps will be held in the Hyderabad region,” said Shabbir Gul of SGK Tennis Academy who sponsored this camp while talking to ‘The News’. He added that a tennis championship will also be organised in the school from September 14.
