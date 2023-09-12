Gambia book Africa Cup place near Moroccan quake site

JOHANNESBURG: Gambia reached the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Congo at a Moroccan stadium in the area of an earthquake that claimed more than 2,120 lives.

Goals from substitutes Yankuba Minteh and Muhammed Badamosi in the last 11 minutes of regular time earned Gambia the point they needed to seal back-to-back qualifications. Gambia hosted the final Group G fixture in Marrakech because they lack an international-standard stadium.

When the quake struck late on Friday 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of the central city, Gambian and Congolese players fled their hotels and slept outdoors.

Rival Belgian coaches Tom Saintfiet of Gambia and Paul Put of Congo said the squads had been traumatised, but the African Football Confederation (CAF) ordered the match to go ahead.

It kicked off in front of a few dozen spectators after the Moroccan interior ministry said at least 2,122 people had died in the quake and more than 2,400 were injured, many critically. An eye witness at the Marrakech stadium told AFP there were supporters backing both sides, wearing national colours and waving Gambian and Congolese flags.

Gaius Makouta put Congo ahead on 30 minutes and Silvere Ganvoula doubled the lead from a penalty in first-half added time. A draw kept 2021 Cup of Nations quarter-finalists Gambia three points above Congo in a group won by Mali.

Gambia are the 22nd qualifiers for the January 13-February 11 tournament in the Ivory Coast, with Burundi, Cameroon and Namibia competing for the last two places.

The other qualifiers are Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Zambia.