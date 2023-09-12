Six dead as clashes rock Palestinian camp in Lebanon

SIDON, Lebanon: At least six people have been killed and dozens wounded in clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, first responders said on Monday as fighting raged for a fifth day.
Violence broke out late on Thursday in the Ain al-Helweh camp on the outskirts of the coastal city of Sidon, just weeks after similar clashes pitted members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas´s Fatah movement against Islamist militants.
The toll has risen to at least “six dead, one of them killed on Monday, and more than 70 wounded”, said Imad Hallak from the Palestinian Red Crescent´s Lebanon branch, revising an earlier figure of 60 wounded.
The casualties include both fighters and civilians, he added. Lebanon´s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group urged a halt to the fighting.
