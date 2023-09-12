Greece says to seek EU aid after deadly floods

ATHENS: The Greek government said on Monday that it would seek emergency funding from the European Union to address the damage floods caused to one of the country´s main agricultural regions last week.

“The prime minister has already sent a letter to the European Commission president to secure emergency funding to address the consequences of this disaster,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told reporters.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday to discuss the issue with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, Marinakis said. 15 people have died and at least two are missing in the wake of the storm dubbed “Daniel” that hit last week.

The storm struck the coastal region of Magnesia on Monday and Tuesday -- in particular its capital, the port city of Volos -- and the villages around Mount Pelion before hitting localities around Karditsa and Trikala further inland on Wednesday.