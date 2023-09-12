Armenia holds drills with US amid rift with Russia

YEREVAN: Joint military drills between Armenian and US forces opened on Monday, the latest sign of Yerevan drifting from Moscow´s orbit as Russia´s invasion of Ukraine reshapes post-Soviet relations.

The exercises come amid mounting frustration in Armenia over what it sees as Russia´s failure to act as a security guarantor amid mounting tensions with its historic rival Azerbaijan.

“Exercise Eagle Partner´s opening ceremony has kicked off,” the US Army´s Europe and Africa spokesperson told AFP. Armenia´s defence ministry said the exercises aimed to “increase the level of interoperability” with US forces in international peacekeeping missions.

The US Army Europe and Africa Command said around 85 soldiers would train with 175 Armenian troops from September 11-20 on the “Zar” and “Armavir” training grounds. It said the drills would help Armenia´s 12th Peacekeeping Brigade meet Nato standards ahead of an evaluation later this year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Armenia´s decision not to conduct drills with the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) alliance and instead work with the US required “very deep analysis”.

“Of course, we will try to comprehend and understand all this. But in any case we will do so in close partnership dialogue with the Armenian side,” he said.