Foreign rescuers join Morocco quake race against time

TALAT NYACOUB, Morocco: Moroccan rescuers supported by foreign teams on Monday faced an intensifying race against time to dig out any survivors from the rubble of mountain villages after the country´s strongest-ever earthquake.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck the Atlas mountains late on Friday southwest of the tourist centre of Marrakesh. It killed at least 2,681 people and injured over 2,500 others, according to the latest official toll.

In the disaster-stricken community of Talat Nyacoub, 12 ambulances and several dozen 4X4s from the army and police were deployed while around 100 Moroccan rescuers were searching for signs of life amid the collapsed buildings.

Nearby, AFP saw a Spanish team of 30 firefighters, a doctor, nurse and two technicians coordinating with Moroccan authorities before starting to dig, as a helicopter flew overhead. “The big difficulty is in zones remote and difficult to access, like here, but the injured are choppered out,” Annika Coll, who heads the Spanish team, told AFP.

About 70-km north, another Spanish team from the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) had set up camp since Sunday night on the edge of Amizmiz village. AFP journalists in Amizmiz saw Moroccan troops handing out hundreds of blankets to residents who had lost their homes.

“My mother died, her house is ruined. My place in Amizmiz no longer exists so we sleep outside in tents with my two children aged four months and six years,” said Hafid Ait Lahcen, 32, a construction worker. “No one from the authorities has offered us accommodation. We are completely lost.”

Albert Vasquez, the Spanish unit´s communications officer, said his team was awaiting a meeting with Moroccan civil defence to determine exactly where they were needed.

Time was short, and Vasquez warned that “it´s very difficult to find people alive after three days” but “hope is still there”. The rescuers are assisted by four dogs and microcameras that can be fed into the rubble in an effort to detect signs of life.