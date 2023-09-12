Israelis rally near top court on eve of legal reform hearing

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Monday in Jerusalem to denounce the hard-right government´s judicial overhaul ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on a key component of the reform package, AFP correspondents said.
“Democracy! Democracy!” chanted the protesters in front of the Supreme Court, waving Israeli flags. Michael Telias, a 42-year-old professor, said: “We are here to try and stop this corrupted government´s attempts to transform Israel, a liberal democracy, into a fascist regime.”
A full 15-judge panel of the country´s top court is due to hear petitions on Tuesday against the first major part of the government´s divisive reforms to have become law. The parliament in July voted to limit the so-called “reasonableness clause” used by the Supreme Court to review and sometimes overturn government decisions. “We hope the Supreme Court will reject this proposal, which has no aim but to restrict its power,” said Telias.
