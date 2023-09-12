North Korean President Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, meet Putin

SEOUL: North Korea said on Monday that leader Kim Jong Un would visit Russia and meet President Vladimir Putin, with the reclusive ruler´s armoured train reportedly on its way to the border.

Experts suggest Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea for Moscow´s war in Ukraine, while Kim is reportedly in search of advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

Kim “will soon visit the Russian Federation at the invitation of... Putin,” the North´s official Korean Central News Agency said.

“The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit,” it added. The Kremlin also confirmed on Monday that Kim would visit Russia “in the coming days”.