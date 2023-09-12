150 dead as ‘catastrophic’ storm floods hit east Libya

BENGHAZI, Libya: At least 150 people were killed when freak floods hit eastern Libya, officials said on Monday, after storm “Daniel” swept the Mediterranean, its torrential rains earlier lashing Turkiye, Bulgaria and Greece.

Images filmed by residents of the Libyan disaster area showed massive mudslides, collapsed buildings and entire neighbourhoods submerged under muddy water.

“At least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains left by storm Daniel in Derna, Jabal al-Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al-Marj,” said Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for the Benghazi-based administration in Libya.

“This is besides the massive material damage that struck public and private properties,” he told AFP. Hundreds of residents were still believed to be trapped in difficult-to-reach areas as rescuers, backed by the army, were trying to come to their aid.

East Libyan authorities had “lost contact with nine soldiers during rescue operations”, Massoud said. He said the prime minister of the east-based government, Oussama Hamad, and the head of a rescue committee as well as other ministers had travelled to Derna to evaluate the extent of the damage.

Hamad´s government -- which in war-battered Libya rivals a UN-brokered, internationally recognised transitional administration in Tripoli -- on Monday declared Derna a “disaster area”.

Libya´s western government under Abdelhamid Dbeibah, during an extraordinary ministerial meeting broadcast live on television, announced three days of national mourning and emphasised “the unity of all Libyans” in the face of the disaster.

The National Petroleum Company, whose main oilfields and terminals are in eastern Libya, declared “a state of maximum alert” and suspended flights between production sites where activity was drastically reduced.

Experts have described storm Daniel -- which killed at least 27 people when it struck parts of Greece, Turkiye and Bulgaria in recent days -- as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours”.

A Derna city council official described the situation in the city as “catastrophic” and in need of “national and international intervention”, speaking to the local TV channel Libya al-Ahrar.

He reported the collapse of four main bridges and two buildings in Derna, a city of 100,000 people that lies in a river wadi 900-km east of the capital Tripoli.

The storm struck eastern Libya on Sunday afternoon, hitting especially the coastal town of Jabal al-Akhdar but also Benghazi, where a curfew was declared and schools closed for several days.

The United Nations mission in Libya on Monday said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “closely following the emergency caused by severe weather conditions in the eastern region of the country”.

It expressed its condolences over the deaths and said it was “ready to support efforts by local authorities and municipalities to respond to this emergency and provide urgent humanitarian assistance”.