US approves updated Covid vaccines for fall

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday approved Covid vaccines with formulations that more closely target currently circulating variants, as infections are once more on the rise.

The new approvals relate to updated vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer that correspond to an Omicron sublineage. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded that the benefits of receiving the shots outweighs the risk for those aged six months and up.

“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of Covid-19, including hospitalization and death,” senior FDA official Peter Marks said.

Both companies released statements saying they expect their vaccines to be widely available in pharmacies and clinics within the coming days. A panel convened by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will meet tomorrow to offer clinical recommendations about who should receive the updated vaccines.

However, President Joe Biden´s administration has consistently pushed for annual Covid boosters for most Americans and it is expected the CDC will offer similar guidance. That policy would be at odds with much of Europe, where boosters are generally recommended for the elderly or those at higher risk because of underlying medical conditions.