Universal education

The high illiteracy rate in our country demands immediate attention. Illiteracy is a significant barrier to individual empowerment, economic growth, and social cohesion. Without the ability to read and write, individuals are excluded from participating fully in economic and civic life, limiting their opportunities and potential and perpetuating a cycle of poverty that can be difficult to break without targeted interventions. To address this challenge, a multi-pronged approach is necessary. The government must improve access to quality education, particularly in rural and underserved areas. This includes building more schools, training qualified teachers, and providing necessary learning materials.

Efforts to raise awareness about the importance of education and encourage parents to send their children, especially girls, to school are also essential. NGOs and civil society organizations can play a pivotal role in advocating for educational reforms, offering adult literacy programs, and supporting disadvantaged communities. Technology can also be leveraged to accelerate progress. Online and distance learning initiatives can extend educational opportunities to remote areas and offer flexible options for learners of all ages.

Nazeeb Ullah

Karachi