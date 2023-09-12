Stay the course

One feels bewildered by the last-ditch efforts being launched to put an end to smuggling, electricity theft, and other corrupt practices. Due to the serious consequences for the economy, such illegal activities ought to be stopped on an ongoing bases not sporadic operations and initiatives.

As past experience shows, the enthusiasm for these random interventions dies down after some early successes. One hopes that the zeal with which we are cracking down on smuggling and other illegal activities now endures over the long term.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad