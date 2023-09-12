Water woes

Fresh drinking water is a basic necessity, one which the residents of Gwadar are being denied. Despite the rapid development the government is bringing to the area, the region has yet to receive a system of piped water. Most residents are forced to pay private tankers to obtain water, and that too of dubious quality.
Much of the water the tankers sell is sourced from the Mirani Dam, about 200km from Gwadar. This water is often salty and dirty, and yet the residents have no option but to drink it. The provincial government needs to take notice of this issue and provide Gwadar with the fresh water it so desperately needs.
Josh Baloch
Kech
