Energy transition

While the world is swiftly transitioning towards renewable energy solutions to combat climate change and ensure sustainable development, Pakistan has faced several obstacles on this journey. One of the primary challenges is the heavy reliance on conventional energy sources, particularly fossil fuels. These traditional sources are deeply ingrained in our energy infrastructure, making it difficult to transition to cleaner alternatives. Financial constraints also play a significant role. The initial investment required for renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind farms, can be substantial. Pakistan’s economic challenges have often diverted resources away from these projects, hindering their growth.

The grid infrastructure and energy storage and transmission systems need substantial upgrades to accommodate renewable energy sources effectively. These infrastructural limitations have impeded the integration of renewables into our energy mix. Policy and regulatory frameworks must align with the transition to renewable energy. Pakistan has made strides in this regard but still faces bureaucratic hurdles and inconsistencies in policies that deter potential investors.

Muhammad Faris

Karachi