Good cop, bad cop

This letter refers to the news report ‘Zardari’s pragmatism, Bilawal’s populism’ (September 10, 2023). I fully agree with the report when it says “The conflicting statements of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and his father, former President Asif Ali Zardari, are part of their strategy to play good cop and bad cop.” In my opinion, the idea behind the whole thing would be to fool the unsuspecting public into believing that the PPP and its policymaking and functional matters are now fully under Bilawal’s control.

In view of the rapidly changing scenario, Asif Zardari may have himself suggested to Bilawal that distancing the PPP from the former’s tainted reputation would boost Bilawal’s ratings immensely.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi