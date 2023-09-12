Protecting the minority

In 2014, the then Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani had in a landmark verdict noted that articles 20 and 22 of the constitution lay down provisions for the protection of places of worship belonging to all religious groups but are frequently ignored. The Tassusuq Jillani judgment had given a detailed blueprint for what minority rights should look like in Pakistan – carefully articulating guidelines the state and government needed to follow to ensure equal rights for Pakistan’s minority communities. On Friday, today’s Supreme Court too reiterated that it was the responsibility of the state to ensure the protection of minority rights enshrined in the constitution. The court was hearing the case of arson and violence that took place at Jaranwala last month. It is unfortunate that Pakistan is still debating these issues. As a wave of extremism and religious intolerance steadily damages the social fabric of Pakistani society, political leaders and those involved in the country’s governance continue to look away, fearful that their actions will turn the mob’s anger towards them. What happened in Jaranwala on August 16 is a stark reminder of the fact that the country very easily falls hostage to mob violence that sees the country’s minority communities as easy targets – as state institutions look on helplessly.

But how does one go around changing the lot of Pakistan’s religious minority groups when even its majoritarian governments are not safe from rampaging crowds led by some recently mainstreamed religious groups? Minorities in Pakistan already live their lives in isolation, being respectful of the majority religion and trying to blend in whatever way they can. And yet we see a shocking rise of a social tendency that does not wish to allow any space for people following different religions. This problem is not specific to a certain location or province. The state’s inaction will keep nurturing hate, making Pakistan an extremely intolerant country.

Turning back the clock to a time when a happier, more harmonious country existed will be hard – but it must be done if we are to save ourselves from destruction. Implementing laws as they were meant to be implemented – and not as weapons against this or that minority group – is one way to step forward. But more will also be required, including a sensitization of law enforcers, action against those who in any way incite hatred and the use of education, the media, preachers in mosques and other groups to build a more caring, less brutal society within which all citizens stand as equals. As a nation, we need to look at ourselves and decide if this is the kind of discriminatory society we want to maintain going forward. If we don’t change course now, then the capitulation is pretty much complete and it is all of society that will suffer the consequences.