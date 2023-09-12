‘Public services to be improved’

KARACHI: The caretaker Sindh Minister of Finance, Revenue and Planning and Development, Muhammad Younus Dagha, said on Monday that the interim government would provide assistance to the victims of the 2022 floods in the province and focus on the construction of houses for the displaced.

Dagha told reporters at his office that the rehabilitation of flood victims had started with good determination but its speed was slow.

He said the provincial government aimed to start building 100,000 houses every month and release Rs20 billion per month for the project.

Dagha also said that the pension budget for the retired employees of the Sindh government would be gradually increased to meet the growing demand and address the payment problems.

The provincial minister said that the mandate of the caretaker government was limited, but it was trying to improve public welfare works within its scope.

He said he had instructed the revenue department to digitize the land records and fix the defects of the revenue accounts through computerization.

He also said he would outline a policy with the support of the private sector to bring rapid improvement in the transport sector of Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan. Dagha said that the caretaker government was trying to ensure the implementation of the projects for the welfare of the people of the province.