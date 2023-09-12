Gold sheds Rs2,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,600/tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs209,400/tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs2,229 to stand at Rs179,527. Gold rates increased by $7 to close at $1,926/ounce in the international market. Silver rates also dropped by Rs50 to end at Rs2,500/tola, while the price of 10 gram decreased by Rs42.87 to close at Rs2,143.34.