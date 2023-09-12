Disrupting poor governance

­LAHORE: Efforts of last 7 or 8 days in curbing dollar speculation, apprehending power thieves and unearthing hoarded sugar have shown that many issues plaguing the economy are resolvable if the state exerts its writ.

It is unfortunate that the elected governments failed to muster the political will to adopt the right course. Actions being taken now are at the behest of the army chief and the interim government.

What has till now been achieved is a trickle of what we actually need. Another aspect that worries market experts is that such stern actions in Pakistan have a short time span and the vigilance fades away after a few days. We need years of consistent efforts to reach an acceptable level of governance. Another point worth noting is that the current actions have been undertaken with the full backing of the army.

We must develop civilian authority capable of taking bold decisions and confronting vested interests. This time the vested interests were caught off guard. They succumbed to the powerful forces. They however are not going to let their interests be harmed so easily.

They would recoup and try to fight back tactfully till the democratic government takeover. It is essential to take businessmen into confidence, but we should not forget some of the businessmen that met the army chief have historically been opposing documentation of the economy.

In the past week, we have seen action at a few fronts while the entire system is rotten. We can revive the economy if everyone doing wrong is made accountable.

Some sensible suggestions were given to the state during the meeting with the army chief, like making it compulsory for all power consumers with commercial or industrial connections to file proper annual tax returns.

Like politicians, there are black sheep in business concerns. If evidence of wrongdoing is found against them, they should not be spared just because they were among those who met the army chief.

Rules should be framed for exporters who hold back dollars. In fact there should be a cut-off date after which there should be a penalty if export proceeds are not received by the central bank.

Currently exporters withhold export proceeds when the dollar is rising (which it usually does). Recent action against dollar speculation brought the rates down, with exporters rushing to bring back export proceeds.

However, now that they see stability, they might again start holding back dollars. Delayed remittance of export dollars puts pressure on the rupee.

Over 770 currency and hawala dealers have been identified that played havoc with Pakistani rupee. They should be punished and it must be ensured that they do not resume their activities under a new name or company.

Things have gone wrong because there were individuals rather than groups in the system that abetted wrongdoing against some rent.

These very people are acting against these wrong doings on pressure from concerned circles. They must also be made accountable.

Power theft cannot occur without the connivance of people in the power distribution system. Dollar speculators had support of people within the system. Tax evaders are well-known to the revenue authorities.

Relentless pressure on all wrong doings is the only answer to resolve Pakistan’s economic issues. The caretakers should work fearlessly and eliminate all corrupt elements before handing over powers to the elected government. We will need whistle-blowers in all fields to ensure unlawful acts do not go unpunished.