Stocks end lower as rate hike fears weigh

Stocks closed lower on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy statement due later this week, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 0.32 percent or147.76 points to close at 45,865.73 points, after touching a high of 46,174.69 points and a low of 45,678.15 points.

Analysts said the market was weighed down by speculation over a possible hike in the key policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after the 12-month cut-off yield on treasury bonds rose to 25.06 percent in the latest auction.

“Stocks closed lower on speculations over possible hike in SBP key policy rate this week after 12-month cut-off SBP Treasury bill auction yields rise near to 25.06 percent,” said Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp. The market also faced pressure from the International Monetary Fund’s disapproval of the government’s power relief proposals for industrial consumers and reports of further hikes in industrial power tariff amid unresolved circular debt issues, Mehanti said.

However, some support came from the strong recovery of the rupee, which gained 0.6 percent against the U.S. dollar to close at 301.25, and buying interest in energy sector stocks in anticipation of a gas tariff hike announcement.

The KSE-30 index, which tracks the performance of 30 blue-chip companies, also declined by 0.39 percent or 62.71 points to 16,182.98 points.

Traded shares increased by 64 million shares to 213.198 million shares from 149.572 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs8.194 billion from Rs5.551 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.814 trillion against Rs6.832 trillion. Out of 306 companies active in the session, 114 closed in green, 172 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Analysts said the market was trading cautiously ahead of the monetary policy statement as there was uncertainty over the interest rate outlook and some investors were booking profits after the recent rally, while others were waiting for clarity from the central bank.

The market sentiment was dull as investors remained cautious throughout the day,” said analyst Ali Najib, at Topline Securities. “However, energy sector stocks remained in the limelight in anticipation of the gas tariff hike announcement.”

Banks, fertilizer and E&P sectors contributed negatively to the index as UBL, ENGRO, POL, MCB and HBL lost 148 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PPL, SNGP and PSEL gained 81 points due to some buying interest in them.

The highest increase was recorded in Pak Services, which rose by Rs29 to Rs680 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which increased by Rs13.25 to Rs540 per share. A significant decline was noted in Mehmood Tex., which fell by Rs46.36 to Rs571.77 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs25 to Rs1,710 per share.

The market is expected to remain volatile ahead of the SBP’s monetary policy announcement, which is likely to set the tone for the interest rate outlook and economic growth prospects.

“The market’s performance for the rest of the week hinges on its ability to either regain the 46k level or the risk of slipping below 45.4k, potentially targeting new lows,” said brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in a note. “Building support at 46k, on the other hand, could set the stage for a move toward 47k.”

Bank Al-Falah remained the volume leader with 59.316 million shares which closed higher by 30 paisas to Rs41.12 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 14.653 million shares, which closed higher by one paisa to Rs1.93 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Petroleum, Sui North Gas, SEARLR2, P.I.A.C. (A), Oil & Gas Dev., Nishat Chun Pow, Silk Bank Ltd and WorldCall Telecom..