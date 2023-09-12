Visa warns of online fraud risks for over-confident Pakistan consumers

KARACHI: Pakistani consumers are over-confident about their ability to avoid online and phone scams, leaving them vulnerable to fraudsters, a study by Visa showed on Monday.

The 2023 Stay Secure Study, conducted by Wakefield Research in countries across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA), found that 56 percent of Pakistani respondents claimed to be savvy enough to sidestep online and phone scams, similar to the global average.

However, the reality is that nine out of ten (91 percent; similar to global) are likely to disregard the warning signs that suggest online criminal activity, such as requests for personal information, urgent messages or offers that seem too good to be true.

The study also revealed that just over one in two people (52 percent) in Pakistan has been a victim of a scam at least once, similar to the global average. More alarmingly, 21 percent of the victims have been tricked multiple times, against the global average of 15 percent. “In today’s digital-first world, scams are evolving in sophistication with criminals using new approaches to trick unsuspecting consumers,” said Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP), Visa.

“With the rapid growth in digital payments, it is essential now more than ever that consumers in Pakistan understand the language of fraud and act with a high level of caution.” The Stay Secure Study is part of Visa’s annual Stay Secure Campaign, which reflects Visa’s commitment to raising consumer awareness, strengthening education, and building confidence to combat social engineering threats.The campaign aims to pave the way for a secure and seamless digital payment experience.