Outsourcing of cargo terminals: Nod given to table summary before cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction (CCoIGCT) has granted its go-ahead for tabling the summary before the federal cabinet to out-sourcing of operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal, East Wharf at Karachi Port.

The ECC during the PDM had granted its approval to this effect but the cabinet could not approve it before its dissolution so now the caretaker cabinet’s ratification would be sought. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs & Privatization Dr. Shamshad Akhtar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Monday. Ministry of Maritime Affairs submitted the summary about the out-sourcing of operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal East Wharf at Karachi Port. Secretary Maritime Affairs briefed the meeting on the process of outsourcing of port terminal and earlier decisions of CCoIGCT in this regard.

The CCoIGCT was apprised about the decisions of the then CCoIGCT taken in its earlier meeting on 09-08-2023 which could not be ratified by the then cabinet due to its dissolution. CCoIGCT agreed that its recommendations may be submitted to the current federal cabinet for decision/approval.

In a separate meeting, Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired a Meeting on Special Technology Zones (STZs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Minister for IT & Telecom Dr Umer Saif, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Advisor to PM on Establishment Ahad Cheema, Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Law & Justice, Chairman FBR, Chairman STZA, Chairman CDA, and senior officers from Finance, FBR, and STZA attended the meeting.

The committee was apprised of the comparative models of STZs and the progress and challenges of existing STZs and SEZs respectively. Moreover, a comprehensive discussion took place on the incentives currently available within STZs and SEZs, with a primary focus on enhancing their effectiveness and relevance to the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

It was also highlighted that out of eight areas declared as STZs, five are fully functional. It also discussed strategies and policies aimed at fostering innovation, economic growth, and technological advancement through efficient management of STZs and SEZs to attract domestic and foreign investment.

Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar emphasized the crucial role that STZs and SEZs play in the development and progress of a nation's economy.

She emphasized the government's commitment to making Pakistan a hub for technological advancements and economic prosperity. However, she highlighted that we shall focus more on promoting a business-friendly environment instead of relying exclusively on tax holidays.

Shamshad Akhtar expressed confidence that the deliberations amongst the participants would result in actionable recommendations to further enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of STZs and SEZs.