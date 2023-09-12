G20 meeting in India matter of concern for Pakistan: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee Monday said the participation of developed and developing countries in India and declaration of the G20 meeting are a matter of concern for Pakistan.

“Like economy and politics, Pakistan is becoming increasingly isolated at the international level, in the last seventeen months. The terrible consequences of the very poor and ineffective foreign strategy are coming in the form of Pakistan's diplomatic isolation,” the core committee said during its meeting held here. Only an elected government with a people's mandate, the forum emphasised, will be able to protect Pakistan's interests on the foreign front.

The meeting discussed in detail the political situation in the country, G20 meeting in India, and issues related to holding general elections in the country. The forum also reviewed the government's efforts to support Pakistan's economy, especially through foreign direct investment.

The core committee was of the view that the concept of foreign direct investment for a country devoid of justice, rule of law and political stability is ridiculous and very foolish. “Internal stability and rule of law are fundamental to encouraging investment in any country. Instead of any improvement in the internal environment, through the deviation of the Constitution against the elections, more disturbances are being done,” it said. The forum condemned the “police firing on peaceful civilians in Batkhela area of Malakand” and termed the arrests of participants of peaceful protests against inflation, unemployment and lawlessness as worst state fascism.

On the occasion of death anniversary of the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam, it noted, his vision of Pakistan is the key to bringing the country out of crises, as it contended, the Quaid’s philosophy of politics is based on democratic values, unwavering rule of law and full respect for constitutional requirements in state affairs.

“Elements imposed on the state and the government are pushing the country and the nation away from the values of Quaid through their poor decision-making,” it said.

The forum said Pakistan's return to the Constitution and democracy without delay is essential for ending country's isolation at the international level and for sustainable stability. The state decision-makers, it emphasised, should immediately restore the right to vote of the people instead of continuously insisting on destructive attempts to postpone the elections against the Constitution.

The core committee also strongly condemned the withholding of the results of the by-election of GB Assembly constituency 13 Astore-I and demanded that PTI candidate Khursheed Khan's election results needed to be announced without delay.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson slammed the Punjab caretaker government for fixing sugar price at Rs140 per kg in an agreement with sugar mill owners, urging the Supreme Court to take notice of the matter immediately.

The superior judiciary, the spokesperson said, should take immediate notice of what he alleged the nexus between the mafia and the caretaker government of Punjab to collect black money in the public interest. “The agreement between the Punjab government and the sugar mills mafia should be canceled and sugar prices should be reduced to their natural level,” he maintained.

In reaction to the reported agreement, the PTI spokesperson stressed on the need to determine the role of the Punjab government in facilitating the crime of looting the people, alleging the caretaker provincial government has given a free hand to the sugar mafia in the province to loot the pockets of the people.

Despite the availability of adequate reserves of sugar in the country, he claimed, people were allowed to be looted by creating an artificial crisis. “Due to the incompetence of the rulers, the prices of food items in the country have reached the highest level in history. After raising the price of dollar and petrol above 300, the poor people have been desperately trying to meet their both ends meet,” he noted.

He said inflation rate has increased from 12.2 percent during the tenure of PTI to the highest level of 38 percent and in these 16 months, more than 20 million people have been pushed below the poverty line.

The criminal negligence of the previous (PDM) government, he contended, has forced the people suffering from inflation to commit suicide today and that contrary to its claims, the caretaker government has completely failed to provide any relief to the nation.