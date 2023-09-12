Federal ombudsman elected AOA president

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi was re-elected unopposed President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) at Kazan (Republic of Tatarstan) on Monday.

The elections to the various positions on the AOA Board of Directors were held at the 17th Meeting of the General Assembly.

In addition to the election of Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi as President of AOA, the General Assembly elected the Heads of Ombudsman Institutions in Azerbaijan, Hong Kong, and Iran as Vice-President, Secretary, and Treasurer of the association, respectively.

Heads of Ombudsman Institutions in China, Japan, Korea, Tatarstan, and Turkiye were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Following his election, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Qureshi thanked the General Assembly for expressing confidence and trust in Pakistan’s contribution to promoting the cause of ombudsmanship and the ultimate goals of good governance and the rule of law in Asia and beyond.

The Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA) is a major non-political, independent, and professional body of international character, representing more than two-thirds of the world population.

In his address to the Conference, federal Ombudsman Ejaz Qureshi highlighted the centrality of ombudsmanship as an effective mechanism for promoting the rule of law, good governance, justice, and fair play in the daily life of a common man. He added that the ombudsman institutions constitute a universal fraternity that makes a strong case for greater interaction and mutual cooperation in pursuit of their common goals and aspirations.