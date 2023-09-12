‘PPP’s digital media team to highlight its narrative’

ISLAMABAD: The digital media head of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for Islamabad Umar Rehman Malik on Monday said the main focus of the PPP’s digital team is to ensure presence of the PPP on the social media and highlight its narrative.

“The PPP’s presence on the social media is minimum and now the future strategy has been carved out with a focus to highlight the PPP’s achievements of the past and present; from strengthening national security and the Constitution, being the architect of nuclear power, taking a clear stand against terrorism, empowering women, safeguarding minority rights and provincial autonomy to the achievements on diplomatic fronts,” he said while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

Umar Rehman Malik said it is evident from the history that no other political party has done as much work as PPP has done to strengthen Pakistan on all fronts. “PPP has never made false claims and has always worked for the nation on a practical basis,” he added.

He highlighted the importance of digital media, saying: “We are living in the fast changing globalised world, where people from all over the world are using digital media to connect with each other, plan events, run campaigns, create trends, promote narratives, raise voices and express ideas.”

He said the party is based on strong ideological foundations, with the improvement in the life of the common man being a cornerstone in that ideology.

The PPP’s digital media head said that under the visionary leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as future prime minister, the country will prosper. “I believe that the future belongs to the Pakistan People’s Party, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be the prime minister to take the country towards modernisation and development. We all need unity to serve our country and party,” he added.

Reflecting on his childhood memories of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Umar Rehman Malik said that he remembers when, while going through the difficult period of exile, she always thought for Pakistan, its people and her party workers.

He further said that through a well-crafted communication strategy, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto raised her voice for her country, restoration of democracy and against terrorism.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto used to tell his father late Rehman Malik that no force can keep her away from her people.

Umar Rehman Malik thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for appointing him as party’s digital media head for Islamabad, saying: “It is an honour for me to play a role in moving forward the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”