Media’s primary obligation to provide accurate information to people: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that the government believes in freedom of press adding that the basic obligation of the media is to provide the public with accurate information.

The information minister visited the office of Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS) and congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the association including its President Tayyab Baloch and Azam Gill, General Secretary.

The information minister during his interaction with the PAS members lauded the role being played by the Supreme Court reporters by discharging their professional capabilities and providing the accurate information to the public about court’s proceedings as well as court’s decisions.

He said that the role of court reporters in journalism is very important, as he said that this beat is very technical adding that like lawyers, court reporters are required to have knowledge of law, know how about constitution while disseminating information to the public about court’s decisions.

In this respect, the information minister appreciated the role being played by the court reporters in providing the public with information about cases being adjudicated upon by the courts as well as judgments, announced by the courts.

The information minister said that responsible journalism is the need of an hour as he said that impartial and responsible journalism can lead the society to a right direction.

On this occasion, the information minister said that the caretaker setup is determined to resolving the problems being faced by the journalists while discharging their professional duties in field.