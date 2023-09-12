Rabbani demands Senate discussion on terrorism, SIFC decisions

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani demanded summoning of the Senate session to take the upper house of the parliament to take into confidence on the key issues that the country was facing including reemergence of terrorist activities, price hikes, agreement with the IMF, rising electricity tariffs and the decisions taken by the SIFC.

“The surge in terrorist attacks, price hike, various crackdowns on hoarders of essential commodities and the economic situation calls for these issues to be discussed in the Senate,” he said in a statement while demanding the summoning of the Senate Session.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the recent terrorist incidents in Chitral are very serious and have far-reaching implications owing to the geographical location. “The armed forces need commendation for their operations in the area,” he said.

The former Chairman Senate said the role of parliamentary oversight by the Senate during the period of the caretaker government was very important. He demanded the caretaker government take the Senate into confidence on the discussions and decisions taken by the SIFC. He said the caretaker government also needs to take the Senate into confidence on the proposals being sent to the IMF with reference to electricity tariffs and bills. “The Senate should be summoned immediately,” he said.