Eco-friendly motorcycles soon to be manufactured in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A new start-up company plans to manufacture 8,000 electric motorcycles in Pakistan.

Zyp Technologies has raised $1.2 million as seed capital investment led by Indus Valley Capital. The company has also established an assembly line capable of producing up to 8,000 motorcycles annually in order to meet demand from business customers and individual buyers. The cost of upcoming electric motorbikes will range between Rs150,000 to Rs450,000 depending on variety. The company also plans to establish 4,000 charging stations across the country.

With climate change and rising fuel prices in Pakistan, the solutions enable motorcycle fleet operators to save up to 70 percent on fuel costs and eliminate air-polluting emissions, making their operations environmentally sustainable and profitable.