PMLN pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam, Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: PMLN has organised a ceremony to pay respects to founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on their death anniversaries on Monday.
General secretary of Lahore Kh Imran Nazir, Kh Ahmad Hassan, Syed Tauseef Shah, Malik Riaz, Waheed Alam, Mehr Ishtiaq, Ch Shahbaz, Malik Waheed, Mian Zaid, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Aamir Khan, Rao Sadaqat, Mian Tariq, Nazir Khan Swati, Nighat Sheikh, Rana Khalid Qadri, Shehbaz Haider, Farzana Butt, Sameer Majid and other party leaders attended the prayer ceremony chaired by PMLN Lahore President Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar. On this occasion, Holy Quran was recited for the recompense of the deceased and elevation of ranks and prayers were also offered for the national security.
Speaking on this occasion, Saif-ul-Malook said that it was the efforts of the founder of Pakistan that today we are breathing freely in an independent country. He said that today the democracy in the country was because of the sacrifices of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who spoke the truth before the then dictator Pervez Musharraf. He announced that all the party officials and workers were busy preparing for the reception of their leader Mian Nawaz Sharif.
