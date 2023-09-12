Cipher case: Court to hear Imran, Qureshi’s bail plea on 14th

Islamabad: A special court on Monday fixed the bail appeal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for hearing in cipher case for September 14. Official Secret Act Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict on the petition filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail application in cipher case will be heard separately. Partially accepting the technical objection request of the FIA on the bail plea, the judge directed Imran’s lawyers to remove the objections in the application. The court remarked that former prime minister’s request will remain the same. “You should remove the technical objection on it.”
