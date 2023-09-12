PPP CEC meeting on 14th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the Central Executive Committee on September 14 in Lahore with the agenda of the response of the Election Commission of Pakistan to the party and carve out a political strategy for elections in 90-days as per the Constitution.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has announced that as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Central Executive Committee meeting would be held at Bilawal House Lahore at 3pm on Thursday. Bokhari said that the current political situation of the country would be discussed.