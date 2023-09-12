PPP CEC meeting on 14th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the Central Executive Committee on September 14 in Lahore with the agenda of the response of the Election Commission of Pakistan to the party and carve out a political strategy for elections in 90-days as per the Constitution.
PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has announced that as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Central Executive Committee meeting would be held at Bilawal House Lahore at 3pm on Thursday. Bokhari said that the current political situation of the country would be discussed.
ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, approached the Islamabad High Court ...
ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday accepted the bail plea of former Member of National Assembly Ali Wazir...
NEW DELHI: India hailed its “strategic” partnership with oil-rich Saudi Arabia on Monday, days after unveiling a...
25th meeting of cabinet was held at south Punjab secretariat in Multan for first time in history of province, with CM...
Nawaz Sharif made comments to reporters outside Stanhope House when he was asked to comment on G20 summit in Delhi
Around 41% said inflation, rising food cost their biggest problem while 18% were wary of inflated power bills