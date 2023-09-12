Pakistan would have hosted G20 if I had not been removed: Nawaz

Former prime minister and PMLN supreme leader Nawaz Sharif while speaking with the media. — AFP/File

LONDON: Former prime minister and PMLN supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan would have been on track to host a G20 Summit, had the momentum set by his government in 2017 continued.

Nawaz Sharif made the comments to reporters outside Stanhope House when he was asked by Geo reporter to comment on the recently concluded G20 summit in Delhi.

The former thrice elected premier said, “If the 2017 momentum was maintained, Pakistan would have been counted in the G20 and the summit would have been hosted in Pakistan,” he said, replying to a question about India’s rising economic and geopolitical prominence in the region.

Nawaz Sharif made these remarks referring to his disqualification from office after a Supreme Court ruling in 2017 disqualified him from the public office for not declaring his Iqama of his son Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s Dubai company. Nawaz Sharif has said that he was thrown out of the office for not taking salary from his son.

Nawaz has repeatedly made direct and veiled criticism against the judiciary in recent months, accusing CJP Umar Ata Bandial of bias and preferential treatment towards PTI chairman Imran Khan. Publicly, Nawaz has accused former CJP Saqib Nisar and Asif Saeed Khosa, as well as former COAS and ISI chief Gen Bajwa and Gen Faiz for engineering his removal from government. He has said that the Gang of Five – Saqib Nisar, Imran Khan, Gen Faiz, Gen Bajwa, Asif Saeed Khosa – is responsible for bringing Pakistan to this level.

The G20 summit has concluded over the weekend in India, with world leaders including US president Joe Biden, Saudi Crown Prince and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others attending.