PPP to form next govt: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that it is “evident” that his party will form the next government, Geo News reported.
Speaking at Sukkur’s Jinnah Stadium on Monday, the PPP leader said, “It’s writing on the wall” that the next government would be that of the PPP.
Expressing his views on the issue of the upcoming general elections and the controversy surrounding it, he said: “Elections are inevitable.” He added, “Elections will be held within 90 days, if not then 100 or even within 120 days at most.”
Refuting the narrative that the PPP doesn’t deliver, the former foreign minister — accentuating the Sindh government’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) — said: “There’s not even a single hospital even in Islamabad that is at par with NICVD.
If someone can’t afford private hospitals, then they can visit Sindh government’s hospitals that provide free of charge care,” the PPP chairman said.
ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, approached the Islamabad High Court ...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the Central Executive Committee on...
ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday accepted the bail plea of former Member of National Assembly Ali Wazir...
NEW DELHI: India hailed its “strategic” partnership with oil-rich Saudi Arabia on Monday, days after unveiling a...
25th meeting of cabinet was held at south Punjab secretariat in Multan for first time in history of province, with CM...
Nawaz Sharif made comments to reporters outside Stanhope House when he was asked to comment on G20 summit in Delhi