PPP to form next govt: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that it is “evident” that his party will form the next government, Geo News reported.

Speaking at Sukkur’s Jinnah Stadium on Monday, the PPP leader said, “It’s writing on the wall” that the next government would be that of the PPP.

Expressing his views on the issue of the upcoming general elections and the controversy surrounding it, he said: “Elections are inevitable.” He added, “Elections will be held within 90 days, if not then 100 or even within 120 days at most.”

Refuting the narrative that the PPP doesn’t deliver, the former foreign minister — accentuating the Sindh government’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) — said: “There’s not even a single hospital even in Islamabad that is at par with NICVD.

If someone can’t afford private hospitals, then they can visit Sindh government’s hospitals that provide free of charge care,” the PPP chairman said.