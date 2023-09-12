Court allows Imran to talk to sons

ISLAMABAD: The Official Secrets Act Special Court Monday allowed the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to talk to his sons over phone till September 15.
Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued a notice to the Attock Jail Superintendent Arif Shehzad seeking a report on implementation of the court order.
Imran had approached the special court against the jail superintendent for not complying with its order directing arrangements for telephonic conversation with his sons.
