Tuesday September 12, 2023
Court allows Imran to talk to sons

Judge Zulqarnain issues notice to Attock Jail Superintendent Arif Shehzad seeking report on implementation of order

By Our Correspondent
September 12, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan while sitting at his residence in this picture released on July 8, 2023. — Facebook/Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: The Official Secrets Act Special Court Monday allowed the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to talk to his sons over phone till September 15.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued a notice to the Attock Jail Superintendent Arif Shehzad seeking a report on implementation of the court order.

Imran had approached the special court against the jail superintendent for not complying with its order directing arrangements for telephonic conversation with his sons.