Debt servicing looks set to hit record Rs8tr as interest rate hike looms

ISLAMABAD: With the possibility of a slight surge in the policy rate in the range of 1 percent, the country’s overall debt servicing is heading towards touching the historic height of Rs8 trillion mark against the envisaged allocation of Rs7.3 trillion for the current fiscal year.

It will be the first fiscal year 2023-24 when the federal revenue receipts will be less than the debt servicing requirement on domestic and foreign loans almost every month during the ongoing financial year. The fiscal worsening situation will pose more serious risks so the Ministry of Finance which really wants the policy rate not to exceed anymore from the existing level of 22 percent.

Top official sources said that in the last auction of generating through T-bills and PIBs, the government had raised Rs1.4 trillion at a markup rate of slightly over 23 percent on weighted average so the stage was set to see a slight surge in the policy rate in the upcoming monetary policy committee (MPC) scheduled to meet on September 14. The government has repaid Rs 2 trillion upon the maturity of T-bills last week and in the coming months and quarters there would be reduced maturity of outstanding domestic debt. “Now we are making efforts for staggering of our debt market whereby efforts will be made to shift the debt from short term to long term” said official sources but some independent economists argued that the re-profiling of domestic debt could only be dome when there would be reduced interest rate environment achieved after receding of inflationary pressures.

“In the wake of recent developments whereby strict administrative measures against smuggling of dollars have paved the way for improving the exchange rate as the rupee in interbank and open market strengthened against the dollar. It has resulted into evaporating the possibility of hiking the policy rate by 2 percent in the MPC meeting,” said official sources.

Now the policy rate is expected to go up by maximum 1 to 1.25 percent or it may be preferred to keep it unchanged mainly because for signaling to promote investment climate. However, T-bills and PIBs rates have already gone up so the debt servicing bill is going to escalate further and it might cross the Rs 8 trillion mark for the current fiscal year.

But the federal government’s receipts would be standing on the lower side. The FBR’s annual tax collection target stood at Rs 9.4 trillion and after providing resources to the provinces under the NFC Award, the Center will be left with the resources of Rs 4 trillion provided the FBR achieves its annual tax collection target without any slippages. With the non-tax collection target of Rs 2.9 trillion, the net revenue receipts of the federal government might touch Rs 7 trillion. Now the sole head of expenditure on account of debt servicing would be escalating to Rs 8 trillion so there would be a requirement of Rs 1 trillion on account of debt servicing for which the government would have to borrow more.